Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.87. 863,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,846. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.