Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $10.52 on Thursday, hitting $416.84. 629,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,605. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

