Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

BLK traded up $8.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $640.69. 186,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $718.06 and its 200 day moving average is $681.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

