Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.73. 24,855,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,277,584. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

