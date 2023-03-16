ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

ElringKlinger stock remained flat at $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

