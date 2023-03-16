Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.04 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $35.95 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $41.23 or 0.00166129 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,141,256 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,104 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

