Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.17

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 801438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
