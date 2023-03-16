Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.17

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 801438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

