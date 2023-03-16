Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.69 on Monday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

