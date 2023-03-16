Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.85.
Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.69 on Monday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
