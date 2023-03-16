Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 435,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

