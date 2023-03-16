Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,800. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.