Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. 3,420,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,816. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

