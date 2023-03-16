EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,830. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

