EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,830. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
