Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.67. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

