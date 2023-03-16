Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.25) to GBX 2,580 ($31.44) in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

