Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 11.4 %

EFOI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 10,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

