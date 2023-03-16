Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 882 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $21,159.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, William Yeung sold 836 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,019.00.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
