Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Acquires $149,820.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGVGet Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Energy Vault by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

