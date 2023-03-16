Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CEO Acquires $149,820.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Energy Vault by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

