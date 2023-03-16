Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 618,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,118. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

