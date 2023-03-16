Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ESGR opened at $223.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.03. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $271.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Enstar Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

