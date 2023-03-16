EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $101.48 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.