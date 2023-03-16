EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $169.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005501 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004255 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,514,998 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

