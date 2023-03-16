EOS Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $208.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004285 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,448,946 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

