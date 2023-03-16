EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,569 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 137,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 357,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 351,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.39. 3,066,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,404. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

