ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ePlus has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,212.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 62.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 862.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

