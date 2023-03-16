EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 131.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 565,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

