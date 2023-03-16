EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Short Interest Update

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 4,840,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQBBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

EQBBF remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Thursday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

Featured Stories

