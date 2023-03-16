Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $694.99 on Thursday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.32.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

