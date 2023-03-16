Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 16th (BBLN, ESPR, EVLO, FLNT, HALO, LIDR, LOAN, LPSN, MNGPF, MPW)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 16th:

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

