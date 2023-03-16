Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 16th (BBLN, ESPR, EVLO, FLNT, HALO, LIDR, LOAN, LPSN, MNGPF, MPW)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 16th:

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a neutral rating.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

