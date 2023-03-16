Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CFO Eric R. Newell Buys 1,000 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $411.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.