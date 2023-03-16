Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 191,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Equity Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:EQBK traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 76,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.04.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
