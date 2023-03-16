Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 1.7 %
EQC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 137,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,116. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.84.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
