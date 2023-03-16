Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

EQC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 137,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,116. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

