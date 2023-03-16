ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,969.68

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $9,969.68 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00021885 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00212911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,366.48 or 1.00008138 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01087502 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $390.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

