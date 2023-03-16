Ergo (ERG) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $100.35 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,979.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00316109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00594846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00505659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,059,771 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

