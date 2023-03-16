Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $101.56 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,988.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00318491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00504721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009336 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,040,817 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

