Eric J. Zahler Sells 5,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.88. 1,029,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,038. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.