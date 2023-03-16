Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.46. 31,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.42.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
