Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.46. 31,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$2.42.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

