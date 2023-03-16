Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 55,828,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,069 shares of company stock valued at $105,990 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

