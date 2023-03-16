Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 62.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $304.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.25. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $8.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

