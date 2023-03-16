Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up about 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 413,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,432. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.