Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Euro Tech

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.