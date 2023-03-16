Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 2.6%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €67.10 ($72.15) and last traded at €68.16 ($73.29). Approximately 205,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.98 ($75.25).

Euronext Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.46 and a 200-day moving average of €70.13.

Euronext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.