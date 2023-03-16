European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
European Wax Center Price Performance
NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.