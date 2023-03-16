European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $17.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

European Wax Center Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 729,261 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 102.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 672,289 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 57.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 638,615 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 410,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

