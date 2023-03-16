Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 6.4%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.59. 428,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,074,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $871.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

