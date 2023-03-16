Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 6.4%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.59. 428,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,074,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Eventbrite Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $871.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eventbrite (EB)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.