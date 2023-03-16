EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 1,091,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,070,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.