Everscale Price Reaches $0.0973 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $169.08 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,139,729 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

