ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

EXLS stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ExlService has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18.

In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Fibig purchased 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

