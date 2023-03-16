Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Boosted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.