Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.18% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

