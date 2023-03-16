Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 865,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

EXROF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 137,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,733. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

