Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

EXE opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.75. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

